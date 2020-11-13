5 Trends in Education to watch out for in 2020

Just as the world around is evolving to diverse circumstances, education is a field not far behind. There has been a massive change in learning outcomes bringing about a shift in student perspective as well, highlighted by many educational trends doing the rounds.

Educational institutions must partake in their role of change-makers. Children are techno-savvy and aware of the role of electronics in their education, which puts pressure on educators to up their ante.

Artificial intelligence (AI)

It is a branch of computer science involved in building smart machines to perform tasks that are essentially performed by human beings. According to a study, the use of AI is expected to grow by 47 percent in the upcoming three years. Artificial intelligence will assist teachers as in-house providers of information.

The time is not far behind, where a majority of learning will happen through the use of AI, resulting in the redundancy of teachers. Teachers spend a lot of their time doing administrative work like paper grading and homework evaluation, which is now automated, allowing teachers to devote quality time to student interaction.

One of the most rising trends this year has been online learning. For some, this is a boon, but for many students, it turned out to be a real challenge adjusting to a virtual world. Many of them couldn't handle a lot of homework or essays at home so they had to ask for essay help from experts, who proved to be crucial in supporting students in education this year. Studying online continues even now but with various tools and EduBirdie services, it has proved to ease the pressure a bit.

Role of teachers

Educators and teachers are the inherent pillars of the education system. They play the role of imparting life skills and are looked up to as an endless source of knowledge. With the increasing use of technology, a substantial change in teaching-learning methods is necessary.

Educational institutions arrange professional training for teachers to enhance their skills and competencies and help them adapt to changing educational needs. The use of multimedia equipment, 3D technology, design labs, and virtual reality apps are bringing a paradigm shift in the way knowledge is transmitted.

Teachers have moved to virtual classes and online teaching - a challenging move amidst a pandemic. Adaptation and evolution is the need of the hour for teachers to stay relevant.

Personalized learning

The generation of personalization in online streaming services will not allow education will not take a back step. There is growing momentum in technology for providing personalized education. Every student has a set of strengths, weaknesses, and preferences.

The pandemic has enabled students to have access to different learning material without worrying about time or location. Students have the option to learn at their own pace and grasp concepts better.

Wide sources of content available on the internet for educational purposes can aid students in maximizing their potential. Teaching has changed from a one-size fit to customization, as it offers a better success rate.

Augmented reality

The incorporation of visual and audio classes give students an added edge in learning. Education has evolved in leaps and bounds, due to which traditional classroom techniques are proving ineffective in imparting value-added knowledge.

Exposure to newer methods of learning allows students to upscale themselves. Educational institutions are extensively using virtual reality as a method of passing on crucial life skills. It is a tool that gives them flexibility and control while learning and alters the perception of knowledge that conventional education is unable to convey.

Soft skills training

Creative thinking, agility, problem-solving, and decision making are the most demanded skills in the workplace. Apart from technical knowledge, employers look for candidates who display these skills and showcase their leadership abilities.

Educators now concentrate on group-building activities and teamwork to develop these skills in children. Schools are developing a soft-skills curriculum enabling children to have better success in their future. The time calls for teachers to update their soft skills as well, to enhance the learning experience for children.

Conclusion

While there is no denying that the pandemic has brought an unprecedented change in our lives, it has also opened multiple doors of opportunities. Education will continue to see an evolution, and it is up to society to change along with it. Educational institutions have to keep themselves updated to keep up with changing technology. The time is here when education moves from traditional classrooms to at-home learning.

Author's Bio:

James Collins works in the IT sector as a SaaS product sales specialist and also as a freelance academic writer for a technology and engineer paper writing service. He has a degree in IT and also pursuing a research course.