Tourism projects to get off the ground in Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari province

TEHRAN – Ten tourism-related projects, running by the private sector, are currently underway across the scenic and lesser-known province of Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari, southwest of the country.

The presence of private investors is a need for tourism development in the province, IRNA quoted provincial tourism chief Mehrdad Javadi as saying on Friday.

“A tourist village, a hotel, sport complexes, accommodation and hospitality units, eco-tourism residences, and a museum constitute the development projects which are estimated to worth 5,727,800 billion rials (about $136 million), of which 654.8 billion rials (about $15 million) has been spent so far,” the official noted.

“A minimum of 528 job opportunities will be directly generated when the cited project is fully implemented,” he said, adding that it adds at least 306 suites and rooms with 716 beds to the hospitality sector of the province.

Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari has various unique traditions and rituals relative to the 'tribal' lifestyles. Special forms of music, dance, and clothing are noteworthy. It has considerable potential to become a vibrant tourist attraction because of its changing natural landscape. The province is also a hub for making wool felt products, majorly of which exported abroad. It is home to some 500 crafters, in over 250 workshops, making handmade felt products.

Currently, about 40 tons of felt are yearly being made in Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari through traditional and modern manners, which could be increased to 50 tons, according to official data. Experts believe that Shahr-e Kord has the potential to be a world city for felt products.

AFM/MG