Resistance festival announces lineup for Basiji Filmmakers competition

TEHRAN – The 16th Resistance International Film Festival on Thursday announced the lineup for the Basiji Filmmakers competition.

Dozens of telefilms, music videos, and short, animated and documentary films will be screened in this section dedicated to Basij (mobilized volunteers) forces.

“Let’s Stay at Home” by Ramin Mollamohammadi, “The Last Soldier” by Mohammad-Hassan Mortazavi, “The Divine Father” by Davud Heidari are among the animated movies selected to be screened in the section.

Among the telefilms are “Songs of the Wind” by Mohsen Sohani, “The Roots” by Effat Sufi, “Simorgh” by Seyyed Mohammad Khamesi and “Attorney of Satan” by Salma Babai.

The Resistance festival is organized every year to observe the anniversary of the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war, which is called the Sacred Defense in Iran.

This year, the festival has been organized in two stages, the first of which took place during the Sacred Defense Week from September 21 to 28, and the second part will be held from November 21 to 27 to celebrate the anniversary of Basij Day, which falls on November 25.

A lineup of 12 films will be screened in the official competition of the event.



Photo: A poster for the Basiji Filmmakers competition at the 16th Resistance International Film Festival.

MMS/YAW

