Resistance Theater Festival unveils official lineup

TEHRAN – Twenty-five plays will be performed during the 17th Resistance Theater Festival in Tehran as the organizers unveiled the official lineup on Thursday.

One of the highlights of the lineup is “The Memories of the House that No Longer Exists” that Amin Ashrafi will direct based on a play by Kamran Shahlai.

“We Had Come Here to Die” will be staged by Maryam Mansuri, and Manuchahr Akbarlu will direct “One Frame, Thousand Memories”.

“The Song of the Sad Stone” by Pedram Rahmani, “Standing like a Cypress to Watch the Sun” written by Hashem Purmohammadi and “The Place Where the Wind Carries Us” by Mohammad-Sadeq Alipur will be staged.

Due to a spike in the number of coronavirus cases, the 17th Resistance Theater Festival will go online during December, the director of the festival, Hamid Nili, said earlier last week.



The street theater performances will be held in open spaces with the audiences observing health protocols, he said.

The Association of the Revolution and Sacred Defense Theater organizes the festival every year in collaboration with several other institutions.

The organizers have established an award named after Commander Qassem Soleimani.

Ten children’s plays have also been selected to be staged during the festival in a special program.

Photo: A poster for the 17th Resistance Theater Festival.

