Iranian culture minister says no event will be canceled as coronavirus cases grow  

TEHRAN – Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi has said that all art and cultural events will be held as planned, even as the coronavirus cases grow across the country.

“The festivals can be held in the two forms of physical and virtual, while we are trying to combine these two like what we experienced at the 14th National Festival of Youth Music, the 33rd International Film Festival for Children and Youth and the 13th Iran’s Regional Music Festival,” the minister told the Persian service of ISNA on Saturday.

“The COVID-19 situation has caused restrictions and damages but has also provided opportunities, which we can use for the upcoming festivals. For example, the children’s film festival had less excitement this year compared to the previous years, but it was not dedicated only to the children of Isfahan, and provided a chance for all the children of the country to watch the films,” he added.

“Since we are going to organize more festivals in the coming months, we will be heading towards a combination of virtual and physical events in the art and cultural arena, and all the programs of the culture ministry that were held last year will be also be held this year, and even the Tehran International Book Fair, which was canceled in May, will be held in December,” he noted.

“If, at the time of the upcoming festivals, conditions are more favorable, the festivals will be held physically, but if not, the events will go online or be held as a combination of both with opening and closing ceremonies,” he noted.

“Events like the Fajr Festival of Visual Arts, which draws a relatively small number of visitors, can be held physically, observing health protocols and social distancing,” he added.

“And in the dramatic arts section, the plays can be recorded and go on stream on special platforms,” he noted.

“All the experience we have gained over the past months indicates that we will not have any cancelations and the programs will be held,” he concluded.

The Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance has canceled all art, theater, cultural and cinematic events across the country several times since February in an attempt to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Photo: Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi in an undated photo.

RM/MMS/YAW