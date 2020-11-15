TCCIMA to host online business forum with Russia’s Samara, Saratov next month

TEHRAN - Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) is going to hold an online business forum with the private sector representatives of the Russian cities of Samara and Saratov on December 1, to explore ways of expanding trade between the two sides.

Aimed at establishing new connections between the businessmen and the private sectors of the two countries, the event is mainly focused on the agriculture and foodstuff sectors.

Officials from the two sides are scheduled to deliver speeches at the event while company representatives from both sides are also planned to hold talks and have B2B meetings.

In early October, TCCIMA had organized another online forum in collaboration with Russia Export Center (REC), the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Samara Region, and the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation.

In this forum, Iranian traders and businessmen active in the fields of telecommunications, IT, training and technology transfer, oil and gas, agricultural machinery and products, medical equipment and services, and metals also held B2B talks with representatives of 20 companies from the Samara region.

The business forum was the first event held following the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between TCCIMA and REC for the expansion of trade relations between the two countries.

TCCIMA signed an MOU with the Russian Export Center (REC) for boosting the two countries’ trade in early September.

Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture, which used to hold business forums between Iran and other countries regularly, has not stopped such activity during the coronavirus pandemic, while the chamber is holding such events online.

