Trump in tweet says Biden 'won'
November 15, 2020 - 17:25
U.S. President Donald Trump appeared on Sunday to publicly acknowledge for the first time that his Democratic rival Joe Biden won the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election, but reiterated his false claims that the vote was rigged.
"He won because the Election was Rigged," Trump tweeted.
