Cinéma Vérité to spotlight Chilean documentary cinema 

TEHRAN – The Documentary and Experimental Film Center (DEFC) as the main organizers of Cinéma Vérité announced on Sunday that the 14th edition of the major Iranian documentary festival will review the Chilean documentary cinema during a special program.

A lineup of top documentaries from Chilean filmmakers will be screened and reviewed by critics and film experts during the festival, which will be held totally online during December due to a spike in the COVID-19 cases in the country.

Documentaries by Chilean filmmakers have been screened in the various categories of previous editions of the festival, which will also be non-competitive this year.

“The City of Photographers” (“La Ciudad de los Fotógrafos”) by Sebastian Moreno competed in the 1st edition of the festival in 2007.

The film, which was selected as best feature documentary at the festival, is a photographic indictment of the Pinochet dictatorship brilliantly captured by the photography and the camera work of David Bravo and Sebastian Moreno.

The 9th edition of the Cinéma Vérité festival also screened Chilean filmmaker Marcia Tambutti Allende’s “Beyond My Grandfather Allende” in the international competition.

The movie is about Salvador Guillermo Allende Gossens who was a Chilean physician and politician, better known as the first Marxist to become president of a Latin American country through open elections.

The festival earlier announced that it will review a selection of documentaries acclaimed at 2020 international events across the world in a special section named “World’s Best”.

Due to the pandemic, the organizers have made changes in the festival’s regular program this year.

Accordingly, they plan to organize a review of movies acclaimed in previous editions of the festival.

In addition, a lineup of documentaries on the pandemic and COVID-19 will be screened in a special category, which has so far received over 130 submissions.



The four top works selected in this category will be honored at the closing ceremony, while the international section of the festival is non-competitive this year.

A highlight of this year’s festival is a virtual master class that will be held by Polish filmmaker Hanna Polak.

She will be discussing filmmaking in a crisis at the master class.

Photo: A poster for the Cinéma Vérité festival.

