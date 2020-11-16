SP complex supplies 40% of feedstock for gasoline production

TEHRAN – Managing Director of Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC), which is in charge of developing Iran’s giant South Pars gas field, said the field accounts for 40 percent of the feedstock that the country receives for gasoline production, IRNA reported.

“While South Pars gas production capacity has increased 2.5 times in the last seven years, part of the field’s gas condensate output is sent to the Persian Gulf Star Refinery (PGSR) as feedstock, and 40 percent of the country's gasoline is currently supplied by this field,” Mohammad Meshkinfam said.

The field’s condensate production, depending on natural gas output, is about 600,000 barrels per day, which is mainly transported to the PGSR as feedstock, while the refinery supplies 40 percent of the country's gasoline so we can say that 40 percent of the country’s gasoline is supplied from South Pars, he explained.

According to Meshkinfam, during the 20 years of South Pars’ development $80 billion has been invested in this field.

He noted that although the complex's production capacity is over 700 million cubic meters per day (mcm/d), the field’s output is regulated according to the demand and currently 630 mcm of natural gas is produced in this field on a daily basis.

Mentioning the onshore development of the complex, POGC head said: “out of 13 South Pars refineries, 12 refineries have gone operational so far and Phase 14 refinery is the last onshore processing facility belonging to the massive joint gas field that is being developed and we hope to put it into operation by yearend (March 2021).”

The official further said that except for phase 11, the offshore section of the field is fully operational and 36 platforms of the field’s total 39 platforms are currently active.

South Pars gas field, which Iran shares with Qatar in the Persian Gulf water, is divided into 24 standard phases of development in the first stage. Most of the phases are fully operational at the moment.

The huge offshore field covers an area of 9,700 square kilometers, 3,700 square kilometers of which are in Iran’s territorial waters in the Persian Gulf. The remaining 6,000 square kilometers, called North Dome, are situated in Qatar’s territorial waters.

The field is estimated to contain a significant amount of natural gas, accounting for about eight percent of the world’s reserves, and approximately 18 billion barrels of condensate.

EF/MA