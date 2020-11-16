Webinar to explore ancient life, arts and architecture in Rey

TEHRAN – A scientific webinar will be held with the aim of exploring the history, human life, arts, and architecture of Rey, which is one of the oldest cities in the central Iranian plateau with some 8,000 years of human settlements.

A number of historians, archaeologists, and experts will exchange views on the ancient city of Rey in a webinar named “Rey in Parthian era”, CHTN reported.

Rey has been one of the most important cities in Iranian history including the Parthian era (247 BC – 224 CE), the official added.

The history of Rey, according to the Encyclopedia Britannica is featured in the Avesta (the original document of Zoroastrianism, an Iranian religion) as a sacred place, and it is also mentioned in the book of Tobit, of the biblical Apocrypha, and by classical authors.

The first well-documented evidence of human habitation is in deposits from several excavated cave and rock-shelter sites, located mainly in the Zagros Mountains of western Iran and dated to Middle Paleolithic or Mousterian times (c. 100,000 BC).

