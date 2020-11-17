Remdesivir production line comes on stream
November 17, 2020 - 14:32
A pharmaceutical plant in northern Gilan province is producing remdesivir, a drug which is given to hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
Research shows that when patients with moderate COVID-19 receive remdesivir, their symptoms improve more quickly.
The drug has also been shown to shorten the duration of patient hospital stays. Among severely ill COVID-19 patients, remdesivir has been associated with fewer deaths.
