Remdesivir production line comes on stream

November 17, 2020 - 14:32

A pharmaceutical plant in northern Gilan province is producing remdesivir, a drug which is given to hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Research shows that when patients with moderate COVID-19 receive remdesivir, their symptoms improve more quickly. 

The drug has also been shown to shorten the duration of patient hospital stays. Among severely ill COVID-19 patients, remdesivir has been associated with fewer deaths.

