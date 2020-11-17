Seljuk, Safavid objects unearthed in northern Iran

TEHRAN –Relics of some historical objects have recently been discovered during a construction project in Gorgan, northern Golestan province.

The relics include candlesticks, incense burners, and lights mainly made of bronze, which are estimated to date back to the Seljuk era (1037–1194) and the Safavid dynasty (1501–1736), provincial tourism chief Ahmad Tajari announced on Sunday.

Golestan is reportedly embracing some 2,500 historical and natural sites, with UNESCO-registered Gonbad-e Qabus – a one-millennium-old brick tower – amongst its most famous.

Narratives say the tower has influenced various subsequent designers of tomb towers and other cylindrical commemorative structures both in the region and beyond. The UNESCO comments that the tower bears testimony to the cultural exchange between Central Asian nomads and the ancient civilization of Iran.

ABU/MG