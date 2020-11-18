Iranian police seize ancient relics from smugglers

TEHRAN –A number of historical objects have recently been confiscated from three smugglers in Shiraz, southern Fars province, a senior police official in charge of protecting cultural heritage said on Monday, CHTN reported.

During the control of passing vehicles at the entrance of Bushehr-Shiraz road, a vehicle, which was passing through Shiraz from Bushehr, was suspected, Mohammadreza Bahmani said.

The objects, which were recovered from the car, include a clay jar dating back to the Islamic era, wooden utensils, and some stone inscriptions, the official added.

The official, however, did not refer to the exact age of the relics.

The culprits were detained and surrendered to the judicial system for further investigation, he noted.

ABU/MG

