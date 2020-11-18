Setting up museum can reform tourism in ancient Sagz Abad: official

TEHRAN - Setting up a museum in Sagz Abad, an ancient site in Buin Zahra county, west-central Qazvin province, can help attract more tourists and lead to a reform in regional tourism.

This is the first time that the private sector is collaborating in such projects in a historical site, which could be used as a model for other historical sites, deputy tourism minister Mohammad-Hassan Talebian said while visiting the site and observing the museum establishment project on Tuesday.

Also known as Tepe Sagz Abad, the historical site is one of the oldest archaeological sites in the whole world. It was mentioned by Venetian explorer and writer Marco Polo in the 13th century; however, it seems the site is much older as several Iron Age relics have been discovered during several excavations in the region.

Once the capital of the Persian Empire under Safavids from 1548-98, Qazvin is currently a major tourist destination with wonderfully restored historical sites, some quirky museums, and a handful of decent eating options.

ABU/MG