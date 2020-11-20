Over half a million tons of lead, zinc extracted in 7 months

TEHRAN- Lead and zin extraction reached 584,248 tons during the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-October 21).

Also, the extraction amount of lead and zinc in the seventh month of this year was 81,682 tons, which was seven percent more than the figure for the same month in the past year.

According to the foreign trade data in the mining and mineral industries, Turkey was the first buyer of zinc ingots from Iran in the first five months of this year (March 20-August 21) with a share of 57.5 percent and a value of $42 million.

According to the data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the total value of Iran’s zinc ingot exports in the five-month period was $73 million.

Zinc is used in alloys such as brass, nickel, silver, and aluminum, and also in galvanizing steel structures. Furthermore, the metal is widely used in the manufacture of products such as paint, rubber, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, plastic, ink, soap, batteries, textile, and electrical equipment.

According to the United States Geological Survey, Iran holds the world's largest zinc, ninth largest copper, 10th largest iron ore, fifth largest gypsum and barite, and 10th largest uranium reserves.

MA/MA