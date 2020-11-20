Hassan Zamni appointed new managing director of IIEC

TEHRAN – Iranian Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Alireza Razm Hosseini on Thursday appointed Hassan Zamani as the new managing director of Iran International Exhibitions Company (IIEC).

Zamani replaced Bahman Hosseinzadeh who served the post since February 2019.

Hassan Zamani previously served as the deputy industry minister for legal affairs.

The Iran International Exhibitions Company oversees and operates all international and specialized exhibitions held in Iran.

IIEC is affiliated with the Iranian Industry, Mining, and Trade Ministry. The company is located at the Tehran permanent international fairgrounds.

