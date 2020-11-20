Iranian referees nominated to officiate at 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

TEHRAN – Iranian referees Mahsa Ghorbani and Ensieh Khabbaz Mafinejad have been shortlisted to officiate at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Ghorbani is a FIFA international referee since 2017, while Khabbaz is an assistant referee for 11 years.

FIFA has nominated 750 referees and assistants for the event and will finally choose 56 referees and 100 assistants from the list.

The competition is the 9th edition of the FIFA Women's World Cup, the quadrennial world championship for women's national football teams organized by FIFA. The tournament will be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand, during a reserved period in the FIFA Women's International Match Calendar between 10 July and 20 August 2023.

The 2023 tournament will see the Women's World Cup expanded from 24 to 32 teams.

The United States are the defending champions going into the competition, having won the previous two tournaments in 2015 and 2019.