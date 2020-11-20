TSE registers weekly growth of main index

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gained 124,000 points, or 10 percent, to 1.345 million points during the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

During the past week, the indices of Iran Khodro Group, Amin Investment Bank, Behsaz Kashaneh Tehran Company, Tamin Cement Investment Company, and Abadan Power Generation Company were the most traded indices.

Since the week ended on August 14, the TSE, which is Iran’s major stock exchange, witnessed drop of its main index every week, except for the week ended on September 18, the week ended on November 6, and the previous week.

TEDPIX had hit the record high of two million points on August 2, and while it had been experiencing an unprecedented trend of rising for some months, the index has witnessed several weekly drops since mid-August.

