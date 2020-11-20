“With My Roots” in London displays sculptures by Jamshid Moradian 

TEHRAN – A selection of four artworks by Iranian sculptor Jamshid Moradian has been displayed in the third edition of Capital Art London’s exhibition “With My Roots”.

Capital Art London is currently playing host to the third edition of the biggest Iranian group exhibition, which has gone online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two sculptures from Moradian’s bronze collection and two other works from his wooden works have been selected for the exhibit, he has said.

The main purpose of this exhibition is to introduce emerging talented artists as well as established Iranian artists living all over the world to the international art market.

The exhibit opened on November 16 and will be running until December 16.

Moradian said that he believes some of the busts of great Iranian personalities that are set up across Tehran should be created by more talented sculptors.

“Sometimes those who agree to make the busts are not highly skilled, and the outcome seems to be an insult to the personality rather than in his/her admiration,” Moradian said.

“We have some good young sculptors who can make very good busts, and we need an organization that can supervise the process of making and installing the sculptures,” he said.

He noted that the artworks that are created to be set up in public places across the cities need to be the best kind so that they can cause people to be more interested in art.

The Asia House in London is the main organizer of the exhibition “With My Roots”, the second edition of which was organized in June and July 2018.

A selection of 50 paintings, photographs and sculptures by 30 Iranian Artists were exhibited in the second edition.

Photo: Two sculptures by Jamshid Moradian.

