Piacenza complete signing of Mohammad Mousavi

TEHRAN – Italian volleyball club Gas Sales Piacenza have completed the signing of Iranian player Mohammad Mousavi.

The 33-year-old middle blocker won a bronze medal with Iran national team at the Grand Championship Cup in Japan as well as three Asian Volleyball Championships and two Asian Games.

Mousavi also helped Iran qualify for the next Olympic Games in Tokyo in the competition held in January in China.

No details with the SuperLega side have been revealed.



“Mousavi is a quality player. At the international level, he has performed well in the recent years,” Piacenza vice president Giuseppe Borgogni said.

“He is an experienced player and can help us grow. Mousavi’s visa problems had made the situation complicated for us but he will arrive in Italy soon,” he added.