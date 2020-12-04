Mousavi is one of the world’s best middle blockers: Lorenzo Bernardi

TEHRAN – Piacenza coach Lorenzo Bernardi says that Mohammad Mousavi can help them reach their goals since the Iranian player is one of the best middle blockers in the world.

Mousavi joined the Italian team in late November from Iranian club Saipa.

On Thursday, the Iranian international was introduced in a session which was attended by the club’s general manager Hristo Zlatanov and head coach Lorenzo Bernardi, gassalespiacenza.it reported.

“Mousavi is a player who has made history in the volleyball. He is an important part of Iran national volleyball team and has achieved important milestones with the team,” Bernardi said.

“He helped Iran qualify for the Olympic Games and also won the Asian Games title with the team. He is a player with technical characteristics that makes him one of the top middle blockers in the world,” he added.

“He is a player who can attack and block as well and is here to help Piacenza reach their important goals,” Bernardi concluded.

Mousavi will wear No. 21 in the Italian side.

At the club level, he has collected 11 Iranian championships and eight AVC Club Championships in his career.

The 33-year-old player won a bronze medal with Iran national team at the Grand Championship Cup in Japan as well as three Asian Volleyball Championships and two Asian Games.