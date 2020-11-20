Iranian MP rails against Turkey’s role in Nagorno-Karabakh

TEHRAN – Ahmad Bighash, an Iranian lawmaker, has criticized “Turkey’s direct interference” in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, calling on the Parliament to take a firm stance against the country’s role in the Azerbaijan-Armenia crisis.

Speaking at an open session of the Parliament on Wednesday, the lawmaker said the Parliament should firmly respond to “Turkey’s interference in the internal affairs” of Azerbaijan and Armenia, according to the Islamic Consultative Assembly News Agency (ICANA).

“If we don’t take a revolutionary action, we will face a huge geographical disaster,” Bighash warned.

He added, “Today, in order for you to witness and record it in history, I declare that strategic studies and political analysis show that Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Iran are just like Iraq, Libya, and Egypt on the way to be depleted of geopolitical power in the Middle East [West Asia] region through the mysterious policies of the UK, U.S., and Israel.”

The lawmaker regretted that Turkey does not understand this danger.

“Unfortunately, Turkey does not realize this great danger, and recently, by directly interfering in the internal affairs of the two independent states of Azerbaijan and Armenia and changing the political map of the region, paved the way for NATO, Israel, and America to deeply move into the geopolitics of the Caspian Sea,” the lawmaker noted.

Bighash pointed out that while important regional developments are occurring, the Parliament “in the deadly neglect of Iran's foreign policy apparatus”, is busy discussing “superficial issues.”

“Therefore, a very decisive stance is expected to show a serious reaction to the recent events in northwestern Iran,” Bighash said, suggesting that the Parliament should issue a statement on “Turkey’s interference in the region,” and officially announce that “Iran does not recognize this geographical demarcation and corridor that Turkey wants.”

The lawmaker was apparently referring to the corridor that will be established between the Azerbaijani exclave of Nakhchivan and mainland Azerbaijan in accordance with the Russian-brokered ceasefire agreement that was signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia on November 10.