What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Mina Moqbelzadeh is displaying a collection of her photos of the women of the Lor nomads in an exhibition currently underway at the Atashzad Gallery.

The exhibit titled “The Path of the Sun” aims to provide a new insight into the attires of the Lor women. It will run until November 25 at the gallery located at 3 North Abbaspur (Tavanir) St. near Vanak Sq.



Painting

* An exhibition of paintings by Neda Azami is currently underway at Vista Gallery.

The exhibit named “In Pursuit of Life” will run until November 30 at the gallery that can be found at No. 11, 12th Alley, Mir Emad St.

* An exhibition of paintings Monireh Kolahduzan, Fatemeh Bateni, Sanaz Zarif, Shima Nurbakhsh, Narges Aqai, Hayedeh Saeidi and several other artists in underway at Ehsan Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Contemporary Man” will run until November 25 at the gallery located at No. 22, East 14th St. in the Ajudanieh neighborhood.

* Saye Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Mamak Hejazi.

The exhibit named “Pandora’s Box” will continue until December 2 at the gallery that can be found at No. 21, 13th Alley, Sanai St. off Karim Khan Ave.

* Paintings by Abolfazl Haruni are on display in an exhibition at Inja Gallery.

The exhibit titled “A Room Facing the Hall” will run until December 2 at the gallery located at 4 Pedram Alley, Neauphle-le-Chateau St.

* Etemad Gallery 1 hosts an exhibition of paintings Leila Qandchi.

Etemad Gallery 2 is also showcasing an exhibition of sculptures by Sepideh Nuri.

The exhibitions will be running until November 24 at the gallery located at 25 Shirudi Alley, Mofatteh St., near Haft-e Tir Square.

* Soo Gallery 2 is showcasing a collection of paintings by Pani Bolbolabadi in an exhibition “Polymorphism”.

Soo Gallery 1 also is displaying paintings by Jannat Khajeh Abdollah.

The exhibits will run until December 7 at the gallery located at 30 Purmusa St. off Somayyeh St.



Tapestry

* Zahra Rasulzadeh is showcasing her latest tapestries in an exhibition at Zarna Gallery.

The exhibit named “Rotating Yellow” will continue until December 5 at 10 Esko Alley near Daneshgah St. and Enqelab Ave.



Multimedia

* Artworks in various media by Niknaz Moeini, Puria Sahneh, Fatemeh Hassani and Hannaneh Jalu are on view in an exhibition at Sheidai Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Production of Artificial Hamburger” will continue until December 15 at the gallery located at 149 Bahar Shiraz Square near Hafte Tir Square.

