Home-to-home COVID-19 screening conducted

On Thursday, a group of charitable foundations carried out a home-to-home screening plan in a southern Tehran neighborhood to identify people who may have the COVID-19 virus but appear healthy or have only mild symptoms.

Screening for COVID-19 can include temperature checks or PCR tests.

Last week, Namaki expressed hope that the country will introduce the home-grown COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 19, 2021).