Iranian play “Labor” shortlisted for Red Curtain Intl. award

TEHRAN – Iranian play “Labor” is competing for an award at the Red Curtain International as the organizers have announced the finalists in the Good Theater Festival & Awards.

The Indian festival, which is currently going online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has arranged two performances for the play for November 28 and 29

Mahana Narimani is the writer of the play produced by the Gaze Theater Group.

A year has passed since the Filoviridae Virus has spread all over the world and decreased the world’s population by 50% when four women in their ninth month of pregnancy enter a governmental institute to undergo different screening processes by which their parenting, survival and other abilities are to be tested. If selected, they will receive the recently discovered, very expensive and very rare vaccine. However, since this is a life and death situation, it has its own costs.

A jury composed of members from the Philippines, Singapore, India, Italy, Finland, the UK and the USA will select winners from the finalists from Brazil, the USA, the UK, Finland, Sweden, Germany, Cape Verde, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, Zimbabwe, India and Singapore.

Performances commenced on Saturday and will run Sunday and November 28 and 29.

Photo: A poster for the Red Curtain International.

