Necessary infrastructure to be provided for 30 mines by Mar. 2021

TEHRAN – Director of Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO)’s Plan for building necessary infrastructure in large mines and mining areas, said the necessary infrastructure will be provided for 30 mines across the country by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 2021).

“The program for building the necessary infrastructure for the country’s mines, including electricity supply and constructing access roads, has been defined in the form of six projects and will be implemented this year and the next year,” Darioush Divdideh told IRNA on Sunday.

According to Divdideh, the mentioned mines are located in South Khorasan, Yazd, Semnan, West Azarbaijan, Zanjan, and Qazvin provinces.

With the implementation of this plan, the necessary infrastructure will be provided for the development of 70 mines in the country, he said.

As reported by IRNA, the government plans to spend seven trillion rials (about $167 million) for providing mining infrastructure by the end of the next Iranian calendar year (March 2022).

In the past few years with new resilient economy strategies coming into play, the mining sector has become a major point of focus for the Iranian government and various organizations and bodies active in this sector have been tasked to implement new programs for developing this sector.

As a major state-owned holding company active in the mining sector in the country IMIDRO has been playing a significant part in the mentioned planning.

The organization has been implementing several new programs in all the main fields of the mining industry including exploration, machinery development, extraction and also reviving the country’s idle mines.

According to the IMIDRO Head Khodadad Gharibpour, IMIDRO has put the development of mines and mining industries on the agenda with three main strategies: increasing exploration operations, developing infrastructure, and reviving the country’s idle small-scale mines.

