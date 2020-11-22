Iran’s Mehdi Azadi wins Golden Frog at Poland Camerimage festival 

TEHRAN – Iranian cinematographer Mehdi Azadi won a Golden Frog of the 28th Energa Camerimage International Film Festival in Poland, the organizers announced on Saturday.

He received the award in the short documentary competition of the festival, which is dedicated to the art of cinematography, for his work in “A Horse Has More Blood Than a Human” directed by Abolfazl Taluni.



The documentary revolves around an elderly Iranian couple, whose dreams of a quiet retirement are shattered by the realization that their hometown has become a smuggling gateway to Europe, and everyone they know is involved.

The festival was organized from November 14 to 21 in the city of Torun.

In the short documentary competition, David Bolen and Jon Kasbe won a special mention for the American film “Blood Rider” directed by Kasbe.

In the main competition, the Golden Frog went to Joshua James Richards for Chinese director Chloé Zhao’s drama “Nomadland”.

Rauno Ronkainen won the Silver Frog of the category for Finnish director Antti J. Jokinen’s drama “Helene”, while the Bronze Frog of this section was awarded to Nicolaj Brüel for “Pinocchio” directed by Matteo Garrone from Italy.

In the student etudes competition, “A Rodeo Film” brought Erin G. Wesley the Laszlo Kovacs Student Award - Golden Tadpole. The story of deceit, crime and passion all set in the world of black cowboys in rural Oklahoma has been directed by Darius D. Dawson from the American Film Institute Conservatory.

The Silver Tadpole went to Nathalie Pitters for her collaboration in “Stratum Deep” directed by Lian Meng Rose from the National Film and Television School (NFTS) in Beaconsfield, England.

“The Dress” directed by Tadeusz Lysiak from the Warsaw Film School won Konrad Bloch the Bronze Tadpole.

The Golden Frog in the documentary features competition was awarded to Piotr Bernas for “The Whale from Lorino” directed by Maciej Cuske from Poland.

Alejandro Mejia received the Golden Frog in the docudrama section for “499” directed by Rodrigo Reyes from Mexico.

In 2011, Iranian cameraman Mahmud Kalari also won a Silver Frog from the Plus Camerimage for Asghar Farhadi’s Oscar-winning drama “A Separation”.

Photo: Iranian cinematographer Mehdi Azadi in an undated photo.

