Permanent handicrafts market to open in Taleqan

TEHRAN- A permanent handicrafts marketplace will be opening in Taleqan, a rural district in Alborz province near capital Tehran, to assist local artisans putting products directly on sale.

In order to support crafters to offer their handmade products and considering the touristic nature of the region, establishing such a market seems necessary, Taleqan’s tourism director Saeid Shahraki said on Sunday.

Over the past months, the coronavirus outbreak has overshadowed handicrafts exports and sales across the country. Back in May, deputy tourism minister Pouya Mahmoudian noted that due to the outbreak of coronavirus, suitcase exports of handicrafts has been completely stopped since the month of Esfand (the last month of the Iranian calendar year, started February 19), and official exports of handicrafts experienced a steep decline.”

“Some 295 fields of handicrafts are currently practiced across Iran with more than two million people engaging, majority of whom are women… Handicrafts also play an important role in the economy in our rural villages,” she said.

Iran exported $523 million worth of handicrafts during the past calendar year 1398 (ended March 19). Of the figure, some $273 million worth of handicrafts were exported officially through customs, and about $250 million was earned via suitcase trade (allowed for customs-free and tax-free transfer) through various provinces. Ceramics, pottery vessels, handwoven cloths as well as personal ornamentations with precious and semi-precious gemstones are traditionally exported to Iraq, Afghanistan, Germany, the U.S., the UK, and other countries.

Alborz province is surrounded by Mazandaran, Tehran, Markazi, and Qazvin provinces. Its name is driven by the Alborz Mountains. The significant part of the mountains is located in the north part of the province. Historical resources and documents as well as archeological studies indicate that Alborz has a rich culture dating back to prehistoric times.

