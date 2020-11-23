Abu Dhabi Art showcases works by Iranian artists

TEHRAN – Works by three Iranian artists are on display at the 12th edition of the Abu Dhabi Art underway in the United Arab Emirates.

Works by Iranian artists selected by the Tehran-based gallery Khak and the Leila Heller Gallery in the UAE are on view at the art show, which opened on November 19 and will run for eight days.

Marcos Grigorian, Reza Derakhshani and Aref Motazeri are among the artists whose works are on display at the art fair, which is being organized virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Established in 2002, Khak Gallery is one of Tehran’s distinguished art centers, with a background in organizing showcases of contemporary art.

The gallery organizes monthly exhibitions throughout the year, ranging from photography and painting to installation and performance.

Leila Heller Gallery founded in 1982 has gained worldwide recognition as a pioneer in promoting creative dialogue and exchange between Western and Asian artists.

In 2010, the gallery moved from the Upper East Side to its flagship space in Chelsea where it has garnered a reputation for identifying and cultivating the careers of artists, leaving a lasting impact on contemporary art and culture.

Currently representing a diverse roster of Western and West Asian artists, the gallery is also active in the American, European and West Asian secondary art markets.

Simon Njami, Sung Woo Kim, Nada Raza, Ashwin Thadani, Maya El-Khalil, and Rose Lejeune are the curators of the 12th edition of the Abu Dhabi Art.

Iran’s Institute for Promotion of Contemporary Visual Art displayed works by four Iranian artists, Parvaneh Razzaqi, Amir-Hossein Kulivand, Hossein Akrami and Alireza Bandgolestani, at the Abu Dhabi Art in November 2018.

Photo: “Flutista” by Marcos Grigorian whose works are on display at the Abu Dhabi Art underway in the United Arab Emirates.

MMS/YAW