Archaeological hills, mansion, and garden placed on protected heritage list

TEHRAN – A select of ten historical properties have recently been added to Iran’s National Heritage List in a bid to receive more protection than ever before.

New entries include archaeological hills, a mansion, and a garden, all situated in the northern Golestan province, the provincial tourism department announced on Monday.

The registration was officially announced on the same day in a letter the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts submitted to the governor-general of the province.

Four archaeological hills across the province as well as Minoodasht Anthropology Museum are among the properties added to the National Heritage list.

The list also includes Sherbaf and Sepahsalar mansions, Fakhreddin Asad Gorgani Hall, Bandar-e Torkaman Train Station, and Shah-Abaasi Road.

Golestan is reportedly embracing some 2,500 historical and natural sites, with UNESCO-registered Gonbad-e Qabus – a one-millennium-old brick tower – which is of high architectural importance as an exemplar and innovative design of the early-Islamic-era architecture.

Narratives say the majestic tower has influenced various subsequent designers of tomb towers and other cylindrical commemorative structures both in the region and beyond. The UNESCO comments that Gonbad-e Qabus bears testimony to the cultural exchange between Central Asian nomads and the ancient civilization of Iran.

ABU/