Iran to host Italy for holding film festival 

TEHRAN – The Embassy of Italy in Tehran plans to organize a festival of films from Italian directors in Iran.

The five-day festival named “Spotlight on Italian Cinema” will go online from December 1 on the Iranian platform www.hashure.com.

The festival will be organized in collaboration with Iran’s Art and Experience Cinema.

The event was first to be organized from February 20 to 26 at the Iranian Artists Forum in Tehran, Golestan Cineplex in Shiraz and Labkhand Cinema on Kish Island.

However, it was canceled three days after its opening due to the shutdown of the cultural centers and programs in Iran following the outbreak of coronavirus.

The lineup of the festival will be announced in the near future.

The previous lineup included “Equilibrium” by Vincenzo Marra, “The Path of Oil” by Bernardo Bertolucci, “My Mother” by Nanni Moretti and “Martin Eden” by Pietro Marcello.

“Where the Shadows Fall” by Valentina Pedicini, “Intrepid: A Lonely Hero” by Gianni Amelio and “Happy as Lazzaro” by Alice Rohrwacher were also among the films selected to be screened during the program.

The festival was scheduled to be attended by Italian filmmaker Marra and producer Sergio Toffetti.

Movies by Italian filmmakers were screened during European Film Week that Iran’s Art and Experience Cinema and the European Union National Institutes for Culture (EUNIC) co-organized for Iranian filmgoers from November 7 to 16.

In addition, Italian filmmaker and critic Gianfranco Angelucci discussed “The Clowns”, a 1970 mockumentary film by Italian filmmaker Federico Fellini about the human fascination with clowns and circuses during a workshop on the online festival.

Movies from Bulgaria, Belgium, Cyprus, Greece, Hungary, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Sweden, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, Slovenia, Finland, Denmark and England were also screened during the cultural event.

Filmmakers from Europe, including Dutch director Jean van de Velde, Cypriot producer Marios Piperides and Swiss producer Thierry Spicher, and several Iranian cineastes held several workshops during the festival.

Photo: A poster for the Italian festival “Spotlight on Italian Cinema”.

MMS/YAW