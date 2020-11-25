Leader: Enemies after destroying, nullifying Basij

TEHRAN – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has lauded Basij as the nation’s great wealth and God-given reserve, saying the enemies have always been seeking to destroy or nullify the force.

“Basij is a great and brilliant relic of the late Imam, and a manifestation of national power, and an exhibition of purity, sincerity, insight, and struggle,” Ayatollah Khamenei said in a message on Wednesday on the anniversary of Basij Day.

“In defending the country and its independence and stability, in providing vital services on a national scale, in leading scientific activities and new technologies, in valued approaches and creating a spiritual atmosphere, it is the name of Basij that comes up and the presence of Basij that draws attention,” the Leader wrote.

He called on Basij forces to further concentrate on thwarting the enemy’s plots and wished for their success in their endeavors.

