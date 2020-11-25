“The Night” wins awards at Molins Horror Film Festival 

TEHRAN – “The Night” by Iranian director Kurosh Ahari has won three awards at the Molins Horror Film Festival in Spain.

The film brought the best director award for Ahari, while Shahab Hosseini won the award for best actor. The award for best script also went to this film co-written by Milad Jarmuz and Ahari.

Starring and produced by Hosseini, “The Night” was screened in the official competition of the 38th Fajr Film Festival, which took place in Tehran in February.

The film portrays an Iranian couple living in the U.S. who become trapped inside a hotel when insidious events force them to face the secrets that have come between them, in a night that never ends.

Hosseini is mostly famous for his role in Asghar Farhadi’s “The Salesman”, which brought him the Palme d’Or for best actor at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016.

He also received France’s Chevalier of the Legion of Honor (Chevalier de la Légion d’honneur) medal in February.

The medal awarded by the French government is one of the most coveted trophies in the world of art and culture.

“La llorona” by Jayro Bustamante from Guatemala won the best film award at the Molins Horror Film Festival. The award for best actress went to Sarah Poulson for her role in “Run” by Aneesh Chaganty from the U.S.

Photo: Shahab Hosseini acts in a scene from “The Night” by Kurosh Ahari.

