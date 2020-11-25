Iran, Kazakhstan stress expansion of transport ties in online forum

TEHRAN – Iran and Kazakhstan have held their second webinar on maritime, port, and road transport cooperation, following the launch of a Ro-Ro vessel line between Iran’s Amirabad Port and Kazakhstan’s Kuryk Port.

In this online event, which was attended by two countries’ shipping, port, and transport officials, the two sides stressed the need to continue cruises by Ro-Ro vessels between the ports of the two countries, and also the allocation of reciprocal facilities to offer port discounts, increasing the volume of cargo exchanges as well as facilitation of visa issuance.

Speaking in this webinar on Tuesday, the Iranian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Majid Saber expressed satisfaction with the current developments in the two countries’ transport and maritime cooperation and called for further expansion of the mentioned ties.

At the end of the event, the two sides agreed to hold monthly meetings to follow up on the implication of the agreements reached in this meeting.

Iran and Kazakhstan’s first meeting on port, maritime, and transport cooperation was held back in August, in which the two sides had agreed to launch a Ro-Ro vessel between the two countries and to increase ship traffic.

EF/MA