West Azarbaijan exports 1,200 tons of honey per year

TEHRAN- West Azarbaijan Province, in the northwest of Iran, exports 1,200 tons of honey per year, according to a provincial official.

Hasan Hatami, the managing director of West Azarbaijan Industrial Parks Company, said that the province exports honey to Qatar, Kuwait, Iraq, and some other neighboring countries.

He said 800 persons are directly and indirectly active in the honey industry of the province.

Iran, as one of the leading countries in the honey industry, has a long-established tradition of beekeeping and during recent years could successfully increase its annual production of honey and is now the third-largest honey producer in the world, according to Gerold Boedeker, FAO Representative to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Director of Iranian Agriculture Ministry’s beekeeping development plan said over 112,000 tons of honey was produced in the country during the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19), about 22,000 tons more than the figure for the preceding year.

