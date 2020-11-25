South Pars strategic condensate storages to be inaugurated soon

TEHRAN – The project for the construction of Iran’s South Pars strategic storage facilities is nearly finished and the storages will be officially inaugurated in near future, Shana reported.

With a nominal capacity of 640,000 cubic meters (four million barrels), the mentioned storage facilities and gas condensate measuring stations have been constructed at Pars 1 site, southern Iran, to store gas condensate produced by South Pars refineries.

Implemented by Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC), the mentioned project includes eight storages each with a capacity of 80,000 cubic meters equipped with floating roofs and also two fire tanks and fuel tanks, piping network and electrical and instrumentation systems, measuring systems, and condensate transfer boosters and pumps as well as office buildings.

The South Pars storages are able to supply 480,000 barrels of gas condensate to the Persian Gulf Star Refinery on a daily basis and also are able to send gas condensate to the single-point-mooring (SPM) system No. 1 and 2 via pipelines.

The gas condensate feed for Pars Shiraz refinery and Nouri Petrochemical Complex is also going to be supplied by these storages. These storages can also provide the feed needed by Siraf refineries once completed.

Pars 1 site, with an area of 14,000 hectares, includes 16 gas processing phases (phases 1 to 10 and phases 15, 16, 17, 18, 20, and 21), 15 petrochemical complexes as well as downstream petrochemical industries.

South Pars Gas field is currently divided into 24 standard phases on the Iranian side and is estimated to contain a significant amount of natural gas, accounting for about eight percent of the world’s reserves, and approximately 18 billion barrels of condensate.

The mentioned gas field covers an area of 9,700 square kilometers, 3,700 square kilometers of which, called South Pars, are in Iran’s territorial waters. The remaining 6,000 square kilometers, called North Dome, are situated in Qatar’s territorial waters.

EF/MA