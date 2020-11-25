Jaipur festival picks “The Inheritance”, “That Night’s Train” from Iran 

TEHRAN – Iranian films “The Inheritance” by Sadeq Sadeq-Daqiqi and “That Night’s Train” by Hamidreza Qotbi will be competing in the 13th Jaipur International Film Festival, which will take place in the Indian city from January 15 to 19, 2021.

Iranian stage director and film critic Hamed Soleimanzadeh has also been invited by JIFF Founder Hanu Roj for a place on the jury of the festival, Iran’s Farabi Cinema Foundation has announced.

“The Inheritance” is a comedy drama which portrays a man who finds out his friend has been in relationship with a girl much younger than himself and that they have nothing in common.

“That Night’s Train” is about a writer who also works as a teacher. She narrates the story of an orphan girl to her students. Each student continues the story with her own imagination and this gives the teacher material for her new story.

The film was crowned best at the 49th Roshd International Film Festival in Tehran in November 2019.

Soleimanzadeh has been selected for the jury of several international festivals, including the Dytiatko International Children’s Television Festival in 2018 and the Zero Plus festival in 2019.

“My Arms Flew” directed by Hossein Nuri from Iran won an honorable mention at the 11th Jaipur International Film Festival in 2019.

The film narrates the story of Hossein Nuri who creates his paintings with his mouth. Nuri suffers a spinal cord injury due to the torture he was subjected to by SAVAK, the Shah’s intelligence services.

Also in 2017, three Iranian films were honored in various sections of the 9th Jaipur festival.

“Inversion” won the best feature film award as well as the best screenwriter award for director/writer Behnam Behzadi.

“Inversion” is about three siblings, and masterfully features Tehran’s air pollution.

“Arvand” by Puria Azarbaijani won the best war and peace film award.

The film is about the 175 Iranian divers, most of whom are believed to have been buried alive in scattered mass graves in Iraq during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war.

The award for best short film went to “Kech” by Mehrdad Hassani.

“Kech”, which means daughter in Kurdish, tells the story of a nurse who sacrifices herself to save a child from a warzone.

Photo: A scene from “That Night’s Train” by Iranian director Hamidreza Qotbi.

