Iran trades Australian-British woman spying for Israel for 3 Iranians
November 25, 2020 - 21:33
TEHRAN – In a prisoner swap Iran has released an Australian-British woman who had been spying for the Zionist regime of Israel, the news agency run by the national TV reported on Wednesday afternoon.
Instead three Iranian citizens – a businessperson and two others - who were held in foreign prisons were freed.
The three Iranian nationals had been detained under false allegations.
The Australian-British woman, named Kylie Moore-Gilbert, was portrayed by foreign media outlets as researcher, Islam expert and university professor. Moore-Gilbert, 31, had been in Iranian captivity since September 2018.
PA/PA
