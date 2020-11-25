Iran trades Australian-British woman spying for Israel for 3 Iranians 

TEHRAN – In a prisoner swap Iran has released an Australian-British woman who had been spying for the Zionist regime of Israel, the news agency run by the national TV reported on Wednesday afternoon.

Instead three Iranian citizens – a businessperson and two others - who were held in foreign prisons were freed.

The three Iranian nationals had been detained under false allegations.

The Australian-British woman, named Kylie Moore-Gilbert, was portrayed by foreign media outlets as researcher, Islam expert and university professor. Moore-Gilbert, 31, had been in Iranian captivity since September 2018.

PA/PA