Trump says he will leave office if Biden electoral win certified

Donald Trump has said he will leave the White House if the Electoral College certifies Joe Biden as the winner of the November 3 presidential election, the closest the United States president has come to conceding the contest.

After a Thanksgiving videoconference with members of the U.S. military on Thursday, Trump was asked if he would leave the White House if Biden, the U.S. president-elect, officially wins the Electoral College vote.

“Certainly, I will. Certainly, I will. And you know that,” Trump replied.

Major news agencies called the race for Biden earlier this month, saying the former U.S. vice president had secured 306 Electoral College votes compared with Trump’s 232.

A candidate must gain 270 electoral votes to win the presidency.

Electoral College voters, known as electors, are scheduled to meet on December 14. Electors mostly vote based on the outcome of the presidential race in their states.