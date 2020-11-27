Canoeing training camp starts in Bandar Anzali

TEHRAN – Training camp of Iran national canoeing team started in the northern city of Bandar Anzali on Tuesday.

It’s the first training camp since the coronavirus pandemic broke out in the country.

The canoers are preparing for the Asian Olympics qualification which is scheduled for March in Pattaya, Thailand.

The training has brought seven men and eight women canoers together in Bandar Anzali.

The Iranian athletes will take part at the 12 events in the competition.

