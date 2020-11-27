Annual apple production predicted to rise 3%

TEHRAN- The annual production of apple in Iran is predicted to rise three percent to 4.12 million tons in the current Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20, 2021), according to an official with the Agriculture Ministry.

Darab Hasani, the director-general of the ministry’s office of cold and dry regions fruits, said that the annual export of apples is estimated to hit 1.3 million tons in this year, which is three percent more than the figure of the previous year, which was 740,000 tons.

The export of apple has had a proper status in recent years.

As previously announced by the head of the Central Organization for Rural Cooperatives of Iran, apples have been exported to Russia and Eurasian Economic Union (UAEU)’s member countries in the past year.

Ali Tahmasbi said that 50 percent of the exported apples were produced in the northwestern West Azarbaijan province.

Iran’s agricultural production stood at 125 million tons in the past year, according to the Agriculture Minister Kazem Khavazi.

The minister has said that agricultural production is expected to reach 130 million tons in the current year.

“This year, the government is paying special attention to the agricultural sector for achieving self-sufficiency in most agricultural and strategic products,” the official said.

He noted that apart from increasing production, the Agriculture Ministry also seeks to increase productivity by developing processing industries in this sector.

MA/MA