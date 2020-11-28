Jenny Quintana’s “Missing Girl” surfaces in Iranian bookstores 

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of Jenny Quintana’s novel “The Missing Girl” has recently been published by Negah Publications in Tehran.

The book has been translated into Persian by Sepideh Fakharzadeh.

“The Missing Girl” is a gripping novel full of twists and turns, and a desperate hunt to solve a decades-old mystery. Anna Flores was just a child when her adored teenage sister disappeared. Unable to deal with the pain, Anna took the first opportunity she had to run from her fractured family, eventually building a life for herself abroad.

Now, thirty years on, her mother has died, and Anna must return home to sort through her possessions. In doing so, she has to confront the huge hole her sister’s disappearance left in their lives, leaving just one question unanswered: what really happened to Gabriella? Because not knowing is worse than the truth. Isn’t it?

Quintana grew up in Essex and Berkshire, before studying English literature in London. She has taught in London, Seville and Athens and has also written books for teaching English as a foreign language, alongside “The Missing Girl”. She is a graduate of the Curtis Brown Creative writing course. She now lives with her family in Berkshire.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of Jenny Quintana’s novel “The Missing Girl”.

