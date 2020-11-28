Sermeh doozi, luxury ancient Iranian embroidery

TEHRAN –Sermeh doozi is a traditional Iranian style of embroidery, which is estimated to date back to the Achaemenid era (c. 550 – 330 BC).

In this style of embroidery, gold and silver threads are utilized to make decorating patterns, mostly paisley patterns, on the surface of fabric, mainly termeh, which is a type of expensive Iranian handwoven cloth.

The combination of termeh and gold and silver threads makes Sermeh doozi, which is widely considered as a luxury handicraft product by Iranians.

Samples of Sermeh doozi can be seen on table cloths, flags, embroidered clothing, religious objects, and many household items.

Nowadays, threads twisted out of cheaper metals and alloys and metal like yarns have replaced gold and silver, to make it more affordable for people of all walks of life.

The art, which reached its zenith in the Safavid era (1501–1736) is mostly practiced in the cities of Isfahan, Kashan, Yazd, and Qazvin.

ABU/AFM

