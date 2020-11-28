Bastam builds bicycle path to expand tourism

TEHRAN – Construction of a bicycle path has been commenced in Bastam in a bid to expand the tourism charms of the ancient tiny town, which is situated in north-central Iran.

“The first phase construction of a bicycle lane has been commenced, extending from Imam Hussein Sq. to the entrance of the center for agricultural research,” Bastam’s Mayor Mohamad Soleymanpour said on Saturday.

“The construction of this route has started with the aim of developing tourism in Bastam,” the official noted.

Bastam, also spelled Bustam, Bistam, Bestam, or Bostum, lies just south of the Alborz mountain range in a well-watered plain.

Clustered around the tomb of the poet and mystic Abu Yazid al-Bistami (d. 874) are a mausoleum, a 12th-century minaret and mosque wall, a superb portal (1313), and a 15th-century college.

Nearby are interesting ruins, including a mosque and a cloister with fine stucco. Most of the town’s old constructions were ordered built by two Mongol rulers, Mahmud Ghazan (1295–1304) and Oljeitu (1304–16).

Other attractions include the holy shrine of Mohammad Ibn Jafar Sadegh (AS), Bayazid Monastery, Bayazid Mosque, Jame Mosque, Kashaneh Tower, and Shahrokhieh School, which were built in different eras from the Seljuk era (1037–1194) to the Qajar period (1789–1925).

