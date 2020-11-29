National Commission for UNESCO to organize Afghan art festival in December 

TEHRAN – The Iranian National Commission for UNESCO plans to organize an Afghan art festival during December.

The Afghan Art Week will be held on the theme of “My Beloved, Where Are You?”

The commission will organize the virtual exhibit, which will open on December 12, to express its sympathy with the victims of the ISIS terrorist attack on Kabul University in early November.

The showcase will put on view paintings, miniatures, photos, graphic designs, calligraphy works, traditional musical instruments and artworks in other media.

The victims of the ISIS terrorist attack inspired the theme of the art exhibition.

Several gunmen attacked Kabul University, shooting at students in their classrooms and clashing with security forces for hours.

At least 22 people were killed and 22 others wounded when gunmen stormed the university in a brutal assault.

Some of the students had calls from their mothers and fathers. One of the victims had 142 missed calls, and there was a final message that read, “My beloved, where are you?”

The brutal attack has been strongly condemned around the world.

Interested applicants are asked to submit their artworks to the organizers of the exhibition before December 5.

The director of the commission, Hojjatollah Ayyubi, the Afghan ambassador to Iran, and a number of Afghan cultural figures will be making speeches during the opening ceremony, which will go online on the Instagram page of the commission.

Photo: A poster for the Afghan Art Week at the Iranian National Commission for UNESCO in Tehran.

RM/MMS/YAW