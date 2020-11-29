Fakhrizadeh’s funeral held in Mashhad

TEHRAN — The body of senior Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh arrived in the northeastern city of Mashhad on Saturday night for a funeral procession, Tasnim reported.

During the funeral, his body was marched through the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS) and was later returned to Tehran.

Fakhrizadeh was assassinated by unknown gunmen in a small city 40 kilometers northeast of Tehran on Friday evening.

According to the Defense Ministry, his burial will be held in Tehran on Monday.

