Art Bureau launches website for nuclear scientist Fakhrizadeh 

TEHRAN - The Art Bureau of the Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization has launched a website to promote artworks on Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Fakhrizadeh, a senior expert who specialized in nuclear technology, was assassinated in a terrorist attack on Friday afternoon.

The website promotes posters, poems and other artworks on Fakhrizadeh. The art bureau has also asked artists to send their artworks for publication on the website that can be found on www.shahidfakhrizadeh.com.

Photo: A portrait of Martyr Mohsen Fakhrizadeh on display on the Art Bureau’s website for the Iranian nuclear scientist.

