Iranian-made solution for cornea preservation unveiled

TEHRAN- An Iranian-made solution for preserving corneal tissues was unveiled on Sunday at Tehran's Labbafinejad Hospital.

"About 8,000 vials of the solution are needed annually in the country," said Mohammad-Ali Javadi, head of the Ophthalmology Research Center of Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences, at the unveiling ceremony of the solution which is supplied with the brand name 'Sinasol'.

He noted that the homegrown solution is sold t a lower price compared to the foreign rivals which are priced at $32.

Javadi stated that making this solution took 4 to 5 years and this great work has been achieved with the help of Sinadarou Labs Company.

Mozhgan Rezaei Kanavi, associate professor at Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences, who is the technical manager of the Central Eye Bank of Iran, announced that the solution, like its foreign-made rivals, can keep the cornea for up to 14 days.

She noted that the Iranian-made solution is comparable in terms of quality with its foreign rivals and at the same time is sold at a lower price.

MG