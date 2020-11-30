Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari could become biggest tourism hub of Iran: Rouhani

TEHRAN – Iranian president Hasaan Rouhani has said Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari, which is currently an under-the-radar destination, has [enormous] potential to become the biggest tourism hub of the country, CHTN reported on Monday.

“This province could be turned into the biggest tourism hub of the country,” the president said talking about the tourism potentials of the western province.

He made the remarks on the sidelines of the inauguration ceremony of a petrochemical plant in Lordegan county, the report said.

Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari has various traditions and rituals related to tribal lifestyles. Special forms of music, dance, and clothing are noteworthy. It has considerable potential to become a vibrant tourist attraction because of its changing natural landscape.

The province is also a hub for making wool felt products, majorly of which exported abroad. It is home to some 500 crafters, in over 250 workshops, making handmade felt products.

AFM/