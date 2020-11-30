Art elites issue statements of grief over assassination of Fakhrizadeh 

TEHRAN – Iranian cineastes and stage artists have issued statements on Sunday evening expressing their grief and regret over the assassination of the Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

The statement signed by 34 cineastes begins with the phrase, “To you whom I didn’t know”.

“We heard the news of your cruel assassination and regretted why we didn’t know you as well as the enemies of our country.

“It’s a little bit late, but we are really proud of you for the scientific endeavors that you made anonymously and willingly in honor of our beloved country.”

Among the cineastes is the Oscar-nominated filmmaker Majid Majidi, whose latest movie “Sun Children” is also Iran’s submission to the 93rd Academy Awards in the best foreign-language film category.

Hassan Barzideh, director of the drama “Mazar-i-Sharif” about Taliban terrorism in Afghanistan, has also signed the statement.

The statement was signed by Mohammad-Hossein Mahdavian, the director of the anti-terror dramas “Walnut Tree”, “The Midday Event” and “Trace of Blood”.

Filmmakers Ebrahim Hatamikia, Narges Abyara, Kamal Tabrizi, Maziar Miri, and Reza Mirkarimi, and actors Parviz Parastui and Atila Pesyani are also among the artists who signed the statement.

Fakhrizadeh, a senior Iranian expert who specialized in nuclear technology, was assassinated in a terrorist attack on Friday afternoon in the Abe-Sard region of Damavand County, about 40 kilometers northeast of Tehran.

In a statement published by the General Office for Dramatic Arts, groups of stage artists condemned the terrorist attack.

In addition, members of the Media Managers Guild also condemned the terrorist attack in a statement published on Sunday.

They also called on the international media and human rights organizations to censure terrorism and support Iran as a victim of terrorism.

Photo: This combination photo shows a number of the cineastes who signed a statement in sympathy over the assassination of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

MMS/YAW

